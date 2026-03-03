Zalando (ZLNDY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Zalando to post earnings of $0.3749 per share and revenue of $4.7745 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Zalando stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. 18,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ZLNDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Zalando from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Zalando SE is a leading European online fashion and lifestyle platform, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Established in 2008 by Robert Gentz and David Schneider, the company has built a marketplace that connects consumers with a broad selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products. Trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ZLNDY, Zalando caters to style-conscious shoppers seeking both well-known international brands and emerging designers through its digital storefront.

Since its inception, Zalando has pursued rapid expansion across Europe, launching operations in key markets including Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the Nordics.

