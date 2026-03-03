uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $9.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on uniQure from $53.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

uniQure Stock Down 15.0%

QURE stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 2,917,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.77. uniQure has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 373.73% and a negative net margin of 1,492.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,378 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $295,339.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,248,353.36. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $148,337.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 211,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,700.18. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,588. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key uniQure News

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat expectations — uniQure reported a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue slightly above consensus, which is a constructive near-term financial data point. Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 earnings beat expectations — uniQure reported a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue slightly above consensus, which is a constructive near-term financial data point. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside — Chardan kept a buy rating while lowering its target to $16, signaling that at least one shop views the shares as a recovery/re?risk opportunity. Chardan coverage

Some analysts still see upside — Chardan kept a buy rating while lowering its target to $16, signaling that at least one shop views the shares as a recovery/re?risk opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Company will engage with FDA on next steps — uniQure said it’s evaluating Phase 3 development options and plans a follow-up Type B meeting with the FDA in Q2, which keeps the program alive but adds time and cost. Company Update

Company will engage with FDA on next steps — uniQure said it’s evaluating Phase 3 development options and plans a follow-up Type B meeting with the FDA in Q2, which keeps the program alive but adds time and cost. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate governance change flagged — uniQure disclosed it will fall under the Dutch “large company” regime in 2026, a governance shift investors should monitor for board/ shareholder dynamics. Governance Risk

Corporate governance change flagged — uniQure disclosed it will fall under the Dutch “large company” regime in 2026, a governance shift investors should monitor for board/ shareholder dynamics. Negative Sentiment: FDA rejected uniQure’s early?approval pathway and requested a new randomized (sham?controlled) Phase 3 study for AMT?130 — that regulatory demand is the main cause of today’s share decline because it materially lengthens development timelines, increases costs, and raises trial risk. FDA story

FDA rejected uniQure’s early?approval pathway and requested a new randomized (sham?controlled) Phase 3 study for AMT?130 — that regulatory demand is the main cause of today’s share decline because it materially lengthens development timelines, increases costs, and raises trial risk. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst downgrades and big target cuts — firms including Cantor Fitzgerald, RBC, Mizuho and Wells Fargo cut targets and/or ratings this morning, signaling reduced near?term conviction and pressuring sentiment. Analyst actions

Multiple analyst downgrades and big target cuts — firms including Cantor Fitzgerald, RBC, Mizuho and Wells Fargo cut targets and/or ratings this morning, signaling reduced near?term conviction and pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Class?action litigation piling up — several law firms have filed or solicited claims related to late?2025 disclosures, adding legal overhang and potential monetary exposure. Class action notice

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno?associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single?dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Articles

