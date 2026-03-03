HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Up 3.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $325.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. HubSpot traded as high as $273.85 and last traded at $273.28. Approximately 388,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,868,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.60.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.20.

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 487,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,850,422.72. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,691 shares of company stock worth $8,136,702. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $325 and moved to an “overweight” rating, signaling roughly ~20% upside from recent levels and giving institutional validation to HubSpot’s growth trajectory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks/Yahoo featured HubSpot in lists highlighting high-liquidity, growth-oriented names — a visibility boost that can attract momentum and growth-oriented flows. Read More.

Media deal coverage notes HubSpot expanding its media reach via a Starter Story partnership, which can help content/brand distribution and customer acquisition efforts over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst note summarizing HubSpot’s recent Q4 results and previous price-target revisions reiterates the company’s solid revenue growth but also underscores valuation considerations after strong run-ups. Read More.

Analyst note summarizing HubSpot’s recent Q4 results and previous price-target revisions reiterates the company’s solid revenue growth but also underscores valuation considerations after strong run-ups. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A MarketWatch press release about an Aircall partner expansion mentions ecosystem activity in the broader martech/cx space but does not directly affect HubSpot’s core financials. Read More.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.34, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The firm had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

