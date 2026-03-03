Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) vs. SoftwareOne (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Head-To-Head Review

SoftwareOne (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

SoftwareOne has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivid Seats has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SoftwareOne and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftwareOne N/A N/A N/A Vivid Seats -24.08% 4.50% 0.93%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftwareOne $1.15 billion N/A -$1.72 million N/A N/A Vivid Seats $775.59 million 0.08 $9.43 million $2.69 2.13

This table compares SoftwareOne and Vivid Seats”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vivid Seats has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoftwareOne.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. 89.2% of Vivid Seats shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SoftwareOne and Vivid Seats, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftwareOne 1 1 0 0 1.50 Vivid Seats 2 7 2 0 2.00

Vivid Seats has a consensus target price of $20.22, suggesting a potential upside of 252.61%. Given Vivid Seats’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than SoftwareOne.

Summary

Vivid Seats beats SoftwareOne on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoftwareOne

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations. SoftwareONE Holding AG was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Stans, Switzerland.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc. operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces; and Vivid Picks daily fantasy sports that allows users to partake in contests by making picks from various sport and player matchups. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

