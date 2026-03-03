Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Up 23.1% – Here’s Why

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 359,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 333,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Southern Energy Stock Up 23.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Energy Corp. in January 2019. Southern Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

