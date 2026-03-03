BMO Capital Markets Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $130.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.96.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,779,263. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average of $95.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. This represents a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical shock lifts oil prices and COP shares — Fighting in the Middle East (US/Israeli strikes on Iran) pushed WTI sharply higher, prompting a rally in US oil names including ConocoPhillips and helping the stock reach a 52-week high. Cheniere, Exxon, Chevron Stocks Rise Again

Geopolitical shock lifts oil prices and COP shares — Fighting in the Middle East (US/Israeli strikes on Iran) pushed WTI sharply higher, prompting a rally in US oil names including ConocoPhillips and helping the stock reach a 52-week high. Positive Sentiment: Citi raises price target to $135 and reiterates Buy — Citigroup boosted its PT (from $125 to $135), signaling analyst conviction that COP has meaningful upside based on oil exposure and FCF upside. Citigroup price target raise

Citi raises price target to $135 and reiterates Buy — Citigroup boosted its PT (from $125 to $135), signaling analyst conviction that COP has meaningful upside based on oil exposure and FCF upside. Positive Sentiment: Analyst cash-flow upgrades and long-term bull cases — Goldman and other analysts are projecting strong FCF growth (Goldman noted a potential ~24% FCF CAGR) and media pieces highlight scenarios where COP’s FCF could nearly double by 2029 at ~$70 oil, supporting higher capital returns. Analyst sees bigger gains ahead

Analyst cash-flow upgrades and long-term bull cases — Goldman and other analysts are projecting strong FCF growth (Goldman noted a potential ~24% FCF CAGR) and media pieces highlight scenarios where COP’s FCF could nearly double by 2029 at ~$70 oil, supporting higher capital returns. Positive Sentiment: Portfolio moves could boost capital returns — Reports say COP is exploring sale of select Permian assets for roughly $2B as part of an expanded divestiture program; management may use proceeds to accelerate buybacks/dividends or redeploy into higher-return projects. Is ConocoPhillips Using Permian Sales…

Portfolio moves could boost capital returns — Reports say COP is exploring sale of select Permian assets for roughly $2B as part of an expanded divestiture program; management may use proceeds to accelerate buybacks/dividends or redeploy into higher-return projects. Positive Sentiment: Market momentum & technicals — Coverage notes and price action (stock recently hit $119.02 52-week high) have drawn momentum buyers; some investors are considering option strategies to monetize elevated volatility. COP hits 52-week high

Market momentum & technicals — Coverage notes and price action (stock recently hit $119.02 52-week high) have drawn momentum buyers; some investors are considering option strategies to monetize elevated volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Investor tactics and option flow — Rising shares and near-term volatility have prompted suggestions to sell out?of?the?money covered calls to capture elevated option yields; that’s a shareholder income strategy rather than company fundamental news. Time to sell covered calls in COP?

Investor tactics and option flow — Rising shares and near-term volatility have prompted suggestions to sell out?of?the?money covered calls to capture elevated option yields; that’s a shareholder income strategy rather than company fundamental news. Neutral Sentiment: Political / ownership headlines — Coverage listing members of Congress who hold oil stocks is informative for market narrative but has limited immediate impact on fundamentals. Congress members who own shares

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

