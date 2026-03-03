Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVLC) Short Interest Update

Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,389 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 29th total of 36,773 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,631 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,631 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CVLC traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.78. 1,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,634. Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $86.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $691.20 million, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLC. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 174,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

About Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF

The Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (CVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of US large-cap stocks. CVLC was launched on Jan 30, 2023 and is managed by Calvert.

