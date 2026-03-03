Financial Comparison: Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) versus Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON)

Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON – Get Free Report) and Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Pigeon”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bon Natural Life $18.67 million 0.69 -$2.00 million N/A N/A Pigeon $730.24 million 1.49 $57.33 million $0.11 20.73

Volatility & Risk

Pigeon has higher revenue and earnings than Bon Natural Life.

Bon Natural Life has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pigeon has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bon Natural Life and Pigeon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bon Natural Life 1 0 0 0 1.00 Pigeon 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Pigeon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A Pigeon 7.87% 11.10% 8.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pigeon beats Bon Natural Life on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women’s care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The company is involved in the provision of baby and mother care products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, breast pads, breast pumps, nipple care products, breast milk storage bags, and breastfeeding-related products under Pigeon and Lansinoh brands. It also offers non-woven products, baby strollers, aging-prevention products, wet wipes, skincare products, cleaning and disinfecting products, and elder care products and services. In addition, the company provides child-minding and daycare services, in-home nursing care support services, outpatient care facility services, operation of in-company childcare facilities, daycare services, event childcare services, babysitter dispatch services, preschool education services, and at-home elder care services. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

