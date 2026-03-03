Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $218.0 million-$223.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.8 million. Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.600-2.900 EPS.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 7th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of highly engineered motion and electronic controls solutions. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across mobile and industrial end markets, including agriculture, construction, material handling, oil and gas, and renewable energy. Established in 2018 through a carve-out of established hydraulic and electronic control businesses, Helios has rapidly built scale through strategic acquisitions, broadening its product portfolio and geographic reach.

The company’s Motion Technologies segment offers a comprehensive suite of hydraulic products, including gear pumps, piston pumps and motors, directional and proportional valves, cylinders, reservoirs, filtration systems and accumulators.

