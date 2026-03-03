Cantor Fitzgerald Has Lowered Expectations for Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

CORZ traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.11. 4,629,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,875,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.07 and a beta of 6.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 206.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Core Scientific by 936.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Core Scientific by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 112.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

