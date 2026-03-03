Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BNP Paribas Exane from $313.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $439.00 to $438.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $15.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $388.08. 12,601,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,900,238. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 359.86, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 145,188 shares of company stock worth $64,193,919 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,334,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450,766 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 882.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,688,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

