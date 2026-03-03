Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BNP Paribas Exane from $313.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $439.00 to $438.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.15.
Tesla Stock Performance
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla
In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 145,188 shares of company stock worth $64,193,919 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,334,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450,766 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 882.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,688,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tesla News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla showed signs of stabilization in key European markets (France and Norway), with February registrations improving — a near?term sales and market?share positive that supports revenue momentum in Europe. Tesla gains market in France, Norway in February
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla continues to accumulate FSD driving data (reported 8.4B miles), moving closer to the milestones management has tied to robo?taxi commercialization — a material long?term revenue/cost?reduction narrative if regulators permit wider deployment. Tesla Hits 8.4B FSD Miles: Is Unsupervised Autonomy Within Reach?
- Positive Sentiment: AI and robotics are an accelerating thematic tailwind for Tesla: investors are valuing Optimus and robotaxi potential as multi?year optionality beyond vehicle sales. That narrative is lifting interest in TSLA as an AI/robotics play. 5 Stocks Racing Ahead as AI Supercharges Robotics
- Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX IPO chatter (analysts saying it could trade “like Tesla on steroids”) is boosting Musk?company sentiment broadly; this may lift Tesla sentiment indirectly but is not a direct Tesla fundamental. SpaceX’s stock could trade like Tesla ‘on steroids’ after IPO, analyst says
- Neutral Sentiment: Tesla raised Cybertruck AWD pricing shortly after launch — this can lift ASPs and margins but risks tempering demand; investors are watching order cadence and reservation conversion. Will Tesla’s Cybertruck AWD Price Hike of 17% Sustain Demand Momentum?
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and legal pressure on autonomous claims and robotaxi operations in California (DMV dispute, class actions, trademark fights) is increasing execution risk and could delay commercialization of high?margin robotaxi services. Tesla Robotaxi Legal Battles Sharpen Questions On Growth And Execution
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk (U.S.–Iran hostilities) has triggered risk?off selling across the market, and cyclical names like Tesla have been hit as investors pare exposure to higher?beta tech and auto stocks. Tesla Stock Falls. Why It’s No Longer Getting a Boost from Oil-Price Spikes.
- Negative Sentiment: Signs of softer demand/competition in parts of Asia and some European markets (Denmark registrations down; mixed China data) keep near?term delivery growth under pressure and add uncertainty to auto revenue forecasts. Tesla registrations in Denmark fall 18% year-on-year in February
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
