Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $230.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.84% from the company’s current price.

CRDO has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Credo Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price target on Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.93.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 100.19 and a beta of 2.67. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $213.80.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $407.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 26.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $7,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,892,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,855,606.32. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total transaction of $9,608,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,613,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,458,986.70. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 917,976 shares of company stock valued at $136,567,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Credo posted a big beat for Q3 FY2026: $1.07 EPS (vs. ~$0.78 est.) and $407.0M revenue, up 201.5% year-over-year and a 52% sequential increase — a clear operational outperformance that supports the company’s growth story. Q3 Results

Credo posted a big beat for Q3 FY2026: $1.07 EPS (vs. ~$0.78 est.) and $407.0M revenue, up 201.5% year-over-year and a 52% sequential increase — a clear operational outperformance that supports the company’s growth story. Positive Sentiment: Management updated FYQ4 revenue guidance to $425M–$435M vs. consensus ~$416.3M — another beat on near-term revenue expectations that signals sustained demand. (Guidance release tied to the earnings report.)

Management updated FYQ4 revenue guidance to $425M–$435M vs. consensus ~$416.3M — another beat on near-term revenue expectations that signals sustained demand. (Guidance release tied to the earnings report.) Positive Sentiment: Company projects >50% revenue growth for fiscal 2027 and acceleration of its ZeroFlap optics ramp — positive for long-term AI-infrastructure positioning if execution continues. Growth Guidance

Company projects >50% revenue growth for fiscal 2027 and acceleration of its ZeroFlap optics ramp — positive for long-term AI-infrastructure positioning if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a “buy” with a $220 target (large upside from current levels), signaling continued analyst conviction among some houses. Needham Reaffirmation

Needham reaffirmed a “buy” with a $220 target (large upside from current levels), signaling continued analyst conviction among some houses. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho trimmed its price target from $225 to $200 but kept an “outperform” rating — a modest tone-down of optimism but still a bullish stance. Mizuho Note

Mizuho trimmed its price target from $225 to $200 but kept an “outperform” rating — a modest tone-down of optimism but still a bullish stance. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel also cut its target (to $200) while maintaining a Buy rating — analysts are scaling back targets after the run-up but largely retain positive views. Stifel Coverage

Stifel also cut its target (to $200) while maintaining a Buy rating — analysts are scaling back targets after the run-up but largely retain positive views. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt sharply cut its target from $170 to $125 and moved to a “neutral” rating — reduces near-term upside implied by some broker analyses and may pressure sentiment. Rosenblatt Lowering

Rosenblatt sharply cut its target from $170 to $125 and moved to a “neutral” rating — reduces near-term upside implied by some broker analyses and may pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, shares slipped in after-hours and into premarket trading — partly driven by analyst target trims and broader market weakness tied to geopolitical headlines (U.S.-Iran tensions). Market Context

Despite the beat, shares slipped in after-hours and into premarket trading — partly driven by analyst target trims and broader market weakness tied to geopolitical headlines (U.S.-Iran tensions). Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risk: CRDO trades at a high P/E (~100) and needs sustained execution on ZeroFlap and AI-infra growth to justify the premium — any execution slip or macro sell-off could prompt sharper declines.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high?speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low?latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high?speed analog and mixed?signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Featured Stories

