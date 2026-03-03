Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,614 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the January 29th total of 8,514 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,145 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 104,145 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.7% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 1.9%

QQQX traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,284. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

About Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

The Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ: QQQX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income while maintaining prospects for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in the equity securities included in the NASDAQ-100 Index, giving investors exposure to leading U.S. companies in the technology, consumer services, healthcare and industrial sectors. As a publicly traded fund, QQQX offers daily liquidity through its listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

In pursuit of its income objective, QQQX employs a dynamic covered call strategy, writing call options on its NASDAQ-100 holdings to generate option premium.

