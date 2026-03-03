Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) CEO Joe Mastrangelo Buys 60,000 Shares

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,463,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,413,549.50. The trade was a 4.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. 7,538,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,949,029. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.13.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,616,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,349,000 after buying an additional 3,080,012 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $117,317,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,126,000 after acquiring an additional 443,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,205,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,587,000 after acquiring an additional 998,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 39.9% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,979,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,144 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company’s core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.
The company’s flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.
