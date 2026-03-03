Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,177,963 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the January 29th total of 2,552,873 shares. Approximately 30.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 771,282 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 771,282 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 30.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on VOR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 260,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,823. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $156.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.99. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $65.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,404,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,697 shares during the period. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 852.8% during the fourth quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 3,617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,714 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,275,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,890,000. Finally, NEXTBio Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company’s proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient’s immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

