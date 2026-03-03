Short Interest in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC) Grows By 24.4%

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 50,180 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 29th total of 40,324 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of OACC remained flat at $10.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. 108,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,285. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 88.9% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 530,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 30,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $5,417,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $5,502,000.

About Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ: OACC) is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed to pursue merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combinations with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. Incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company, OACC is sponsored by Oaktree Capital Management, a global alternative investment firm with a longstanding track record in credit strategies and private equity.

