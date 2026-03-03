Insider Buying: Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) Insider Buys 19,085 Shares of Stock

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) insider Rohan Malhotra bought 19,085 shares of Roadzen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $26,146.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 849,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,009.54. The trade was a 2.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rohan Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Rohan Malhotra purchased 10,000 shares of Roadzen stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $17,100.00.

NASDAQ RDZN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 35,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,578. Roadzen Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $106.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Roadzen ( NASDAQ:RDZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Roadzen by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roadzen by 51.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Roadzen in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roadzen during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roadzen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDZN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roadzen in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Roadzen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) is a global technology provider specializing in AI-driven telematics, data analytics and risk management solutions for the automotive and insurance industries. The company’s core offerings include usage-based insurance (UBI) platforms, driver behavior analytics tools and predictive risk modeling services. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, telematics data and mobile connectivity, Roadzen enables insurers and fleet operators to optimize underwriting processes and enhance policyholder engagement through personalized pricing and proactive risk mitigation.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Singapore, Roadzen has established regional operations and development centers in India and other key markets across Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

