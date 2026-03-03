Short Interest in YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO) Expands By 24.1%

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,905 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the January 29th total of 15,228 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,288 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,288 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.3%

XOMO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. 19,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

Get YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.0524 dividend. This represents a yield of 2,673.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

About YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (XOMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Exxon Mobil Corporation stock (XOM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. XOMO was launched on Aug 30, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.