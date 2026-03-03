Strive Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.96. The company has a market capitalization of $228.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.