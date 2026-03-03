Strive Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.96. The company has a market capitalization of $228.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.83%.
PepsiCo announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.50.
PepsiCo News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo avoided a potential class action over its health-plan smoker fee, removing a legal overhang and potential liability that could have been a distraction for management. PepsiCo Beats Would-be Class Suit Over Health Plan’s Smoker Fee
- Positive Sentiment: Management’s strategic actions — price cuts on key snack SKUs, a US$15B brand restage and a US$10B buyback authorization — aim to revive volumes and return capital, which can support top-line recovery and shareholder value over time. Investors view this as a constructive reshaping of growth and capital allocation. Snack Price Cuts And A US$10 Billion Buyback Could Be A Game Changer For PepsiCo (PEP)
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results/earnings coverage show PepsiCo posted an EPS and revenue beat in the latest quarter, supporting the business case for the strategic reset and buybacks. That underpins medium-term confidence even if near-term execution questions remain. Q4 Earnings Roundup: PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) And The Rest Of The Beverages, Alcohol, and Tobacco Segment
- Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $165 but kept a “sector perform” (hold) rating — a modest signal that RBC sees limited near-term upside from current levels. PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts broadly maintain “Hold”/consensus ratings on PEP, suggesting the street is mixed on upside catalysts beyond the announced reset and buybacks. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Internal talent moves (e.g., Rajat Paul promoted to marketing manager — Global canisters & imports) are organizationally positive but unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term. PepsiCo elevates Rajat Paul to marketing manager- Global canisters & imports
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory uncertainty from changes to SEC rules on shareholder proposals has triggered lawsuits that include PepsiCo — a source of governance risk and potential legal costs that increases investor caution. Trump’s SEC gave companies more power over investors. Lawsuits pushed them back
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
