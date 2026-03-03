UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.90. 511,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,850. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 34.23%.The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

