Tactive Advisors LLC Has $14.60 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF $FFLC

Tactive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares during the period. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Tactive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tactive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF were worth $14,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,212,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,094,000 after acquiring an additional 201,475 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 171,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 104,945 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 1,395.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 101,386 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 51,344 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FFLC opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.94. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $37.32 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89.

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

