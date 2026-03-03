Synchrony Financial $SYF Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 375,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,170 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $26,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 5,787.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.Synchrony Financial’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 52,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $3,800,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,254.72. This trade represents a 35.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,350.08. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.11.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

