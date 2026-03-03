Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $209.82 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $190.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.37.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,278.75. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,364.70. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

