Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $27.81 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,773 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 63,340 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NetApp were worth $27,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 224 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 434.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 951.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $126.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.24.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 118.11% and a net margin of 18.07%.The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $103,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,758.75. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NetApp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NetApp

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.