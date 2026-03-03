Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Position Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tesla were worth $130,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. President Capital lowered their price objective on Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 0.2%

Tesla stock opened at $403.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 373.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $431.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,188 shares of company stock valued at $64,193,919. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.