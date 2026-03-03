Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Position Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tesla were worth $130,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Key Tesla News
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla regained market share in key European markets (France, Norway) in February, signaling stabilization after earlier weakness; that supports near?term demand expectations in Europe. Tesla gains market in France, Norway in February
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla reports large-scale FSD testing progress (8.4 billion FSD miles), moving toward Musk’s 10B-mile benchmark for unsupervised autonomy — a key long?term value driver if regulators and safety metrics align. Tesla Hits 8.4B FSD Miles
- Positive Sentiment: AI/robotics narrative remains a structural tailwind — Tesla’s Optimus and robotaxi ambitions keep the stock tied to high?growth AI expectations, attracting thematic investors. 5 Stocks Racing Ahead as AI Supercharges Robotics (TSLA)
- Neutral Sentiment: Elon Musk’s long?range vision (e.g., “moon factories” comment) reinforces confidence among long?term holders but is speculative for near?term valuation. Elon Musk Predicts Tesla Moon Factories
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and legal scrutiny of Autopilot/robotaxi marketing is intensifying, with March 9 flagged by multiple outlets as a potential catalyst (deadlines, safety disclosures or agency actions) that could increase near?term volatility. Tesla stock is down, but is March 9 the date that changes everything?
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing legal fights (DMV, trademark, labor/class actions) and executive churn raise execution and reputational risk tied directly to the robotaxi rollout and autonomous claims. Tesla Balances Autopilot Scrutiny Robotaxis And China Risks For Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Price increases for the Cybertruck AWD (recent hikes) test consumer demand momentum and could pressure deliveries/pricing perception in the near term. Tesla Hikes Cybertruck AWD Price
- Negative Sentiment: Competition and innovation globally (Waymo expansion, Xiaomi humanoid deployments, BYD dynamics) increase execution pressure across EV, autonomy and robotics — a headwind if Tesla’s product cadence or regulatory clears lag peers. Xiaomi Deploys Humanoid Robot at EV Plant
Analyst Ratings Changes
Tesla Stock Up 0.2%
Tesla stock opened at $403.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 373.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $431.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.03.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Tesla
In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,188 shares of company stock valued at $64,193,919. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
