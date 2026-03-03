Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $11.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Douglas Emmett traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.3850, with a volume of 146254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

DEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore set a $12.00 price target on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,684,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,507,000 after purchasing an additional 899,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,620,000 after acquiring an additional 46,651 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $1,987,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 93.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,311,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,866,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 181,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.18, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $249.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.91 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 844.44%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high?quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long?term cash flows.

The company’s office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

