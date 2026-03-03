Ridgepost Capital (NYSE:RPC) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ridgepost Capital, Inc (NYSE:RPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ridgepost Capital traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 42241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPC. Zacks Research raised shares of Ridgepost Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Ridgepost Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, Director Robert B. Stewart, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 144,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,141.25. This represents a 7.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.18 million, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Ridgepost Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

P10 (NYSE: RPC) is an oilfield services company that provides specialized equipment and field services to upstream oil and gas operators. The company focuses on supplying non?exclusive, rental and production support products and technical services that help customers complete, produce and maintain wells. Its offerings are designed to support a range of onshore operations, with emphasis on scalable, modular solutions that can be deployed across multiple basins.

Products and services typically include surface and downhole rental tools, completion and production accessories, well intervention and maintenance services, and related operational support.

