uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading Down 15% Following Analyst Downgrade

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) shares were down 15% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $9.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. uniQure traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.9260. Approximately 2,917,063 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,757,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on uniQure from $53.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, Director Robert Gut sold 25,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $630,592.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,260.04. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $148,337.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 211,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,700.18. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 50,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,588 in the last ninety days. 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat expectations — uniQure reported a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue slightly above consensus, which is a constructive near-term financial data point. Earnings Call Transcript

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 509.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in uniQure by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in uniQure by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $559.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,492.90% and a negative return on equity of 373.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno?associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single?dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

