Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.360-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.0 million-$858.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.6 million. Asana also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.070-0.080 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of ASAN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. 2,142,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,261,358. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. Asana has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 850,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $12,855,522.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 210,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,217.76. This represents a 80.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 76,093 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,101,065.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 764,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,057,655.66. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,127,448 shares of company stock worth $16,825,400. Company insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,277,000 after acquiring an additional 977,107 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Asana by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,375,000 after purchasing an additional 689,546 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Asana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,214,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,492,000 after purchasing an additional 565,681 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 804,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 391,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Asana by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 489,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 359,085 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana’s platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company’s cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

