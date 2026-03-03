AES (NYSE:AES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. AES has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on AES in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of AES by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 169,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AES by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 162,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 171,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AES this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed underlying operational strength: AES reported $0.81 EPS (above the $0.68 consensus) and revenue of $3.10B, with margin improvement and a strong return on equity — fundamentals that support valuation if the deal or future standalone strategy succeeds. AES Q4 Results (MarketBeat)

Q4 results showed underlying operational strength: AES reported $0.81 EPS (above the $0.68 consensus) and revenue of $3.10B, with margin improvement and a strong return on equity — fundamentals that support valuation if the deal or future standalone strategy succeeds. Positive Sentiment: The buyout price represents a meaningful premium to recent trading: the consortium’s $15 offer equals ~40.3% above the 30?day VWAP before takeover chatter — a clear cash premium for long-term holders relative to prices before rumors. Consortium Acquisition Announcement (PR Newswire)

The buyout price represents a meaningful premium to recent trading: the consortium’s $15 offer equals ~40.3% above the 30?day VWAP before takeover chatter — a clear cash premium for long-term holders relative to prices before rumors. Neutral Sentiment: Transaction structure and timing: the deal values AES’s equity at about $10.7B and enterprise value near $33.4B (including assumed debt). Closing is expected in late?2026/early?2027, which introduces time?value and execution risk for arbitrageurs. Deal Details & Timing (PR Newswire)

Transaction structure and timing: the deal values AES’s equity at about $10.7B and enterprise value near $33.4B (including assumed debt). Closing is expected in late?2026/early?2027, which introduces time?value and execution risk for arbitrageurs. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst landscape is mixed-to-positive: recent sell?side targets range widely (median near $16) and several firms maintained buy/overweight ratings prior to the deal — useful context for any remaining arbitrage or post?deal valuation views. Analyst Ratings & Targets (Quiver)

Analyst landscape is mixed-to-positive: recent sell?side targets range widely (median near $16) and several firms maintained buy/overweight ratings prior to the deal — useful context for any remaining arbitrage or post?deal valuation views. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: the $15 per?share cash offer fell short of many investors’ expectations for a higher buyout price, triggering a sharp drop as the stock re?priced to reflect deal timing, regulatory risk and arbitrage discounts. Market Reaction (InsiderMonkey)

Market reaction: the $15 per?share cash offer fell short of many investors’ expectations for a higher buyout price, triggering a sharp drop as the stock re?priced to reflect deal timing, regulatory risk and arbitrage discounts. Negative Sentiment: Legal and governance uncertainty: multiple shareholder law firms have announced investigations into whether the board secured a fair price, creating litigation risk and potential delays/costs. Shareholder Investigations (GlobeNewswire)

Legal and governance uncertainty: multiple shareholder law firms have announced investigations into whether the board secured a fair price, creating litigation risk and potential delays/costs. Negative Sentiment: Income and capital concerns highlighted by AES: management said the deal was driven in part by the need for capital to fund growth beyond 2027 — absent the transaction, AES signaled potential dividend cuts or equity raises, which is a negative for dividend investors and helped justify the sale. Company Rationale & Capital Remarks (PR Newswire)

About AES

AES Corporation is a global energy company focused on the generation and distribution of electricity across diversified markets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AES develops, builds and operates power plants and distribution systems that serve residential, industrial and commercial customers. The company’s portfolio includes thermal, renewable and battery energy storage facilities designed to deliver reliable and sustainable electricity solutions.

Through its subsidiaries, AES operates a balanced mix of power generation assets, including natural gas, coal and renewables such as solar and wind.

