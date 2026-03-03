Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 162,378 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162,378 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $328,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 468.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Sunday, February 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Stephens upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.33.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total value of $5,930,794.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,262.32. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 2,370 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.45, for a total value of $956,176.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,375.80. The trade was a 54.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 73,959 shares of company stock valued at $29,938,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $412.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.05. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $438.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

