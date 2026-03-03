Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 10,700 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,270 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $39,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 307.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,179,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $268,523,000 after purchasing an additional 889,883 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,086,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $454,862,000 after buying an additional 884,403 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $418,828,000 after buying an additional 690,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 912,463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $199,364,000 after buying an additional 465,820 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $2,745,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $524,791.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,714.05. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $224.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $256.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.