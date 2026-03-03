Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF $UBND

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,558,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF worth $343,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 31,968.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,643,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after buying an additional 7,619,630 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,695,000. Impact Investors Inc bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,266,000. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 869,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 89,983 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:UBND opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $22.41.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.0862 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.