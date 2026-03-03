Miramar Capital LLC Purchases 4,551 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,463 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Qualcomm comprises approximately 2.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 72.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $141.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $150.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average of $163.77. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95.

Qualcomm ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is 73.55%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,833,385.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,898.71. This represents a 37.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $1,751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,901.36. This represents a 18.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,501 shares of company stock worth $7,784,198 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Qualcomm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.48.

Positive Sentiment: CEO Cristiano Amon said robotics will become a “larger opportunity” within two years; Qualcomm recently launched a Dragonwing processor aimed at robots, signaling a new product category that could diversify revenue beyond smartphones. Read More.

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

