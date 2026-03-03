Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 62,590 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 62,590 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in General Motors were worth $33,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 28.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $3,402,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.52.

View Our Latest Report on GM

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.