CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 713.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,240 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $30,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.93 and a 200-day moving average of $159.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $174.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $1,370,630.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,313.61. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. UBS Group raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their target price on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.