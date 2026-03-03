Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV Holdings Lowered by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,524,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,938 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $48,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,005,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after acquiring an additional 41,776 shares during the period. Sentinel Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Wealth Management Inc. now owns 239,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.