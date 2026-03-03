Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navigoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ News Summary

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $608.09 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $616.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $606.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

