Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Update

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,241 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the January 29th total of 12,342 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,841 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company's stock are short sold.

Global X Social Media ETF Stock Down 1.0%

SOCL stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Social Media ETF has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $63.93.

Global X Social Media ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Social Media ETF

Global X Social Media ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Social Media ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Social Media ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

