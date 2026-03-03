Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Update

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,241 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the January 29th total of 12,342 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,841 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,841 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Global X Social Media ETF Stock Down 1.0%
SOCL stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Social Media ETF has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $63.93.
Global X Social Media ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.0%.
Global X Social Media ETF Company Profile
The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.
