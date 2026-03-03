Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 50,208 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $32,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,074,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,921,000 after acquiring an additional 345,511 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,020,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,768,000 after purchasing an additional 406,874 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,368,000 after purchasing an additional 768,150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,610,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,145,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.6%

DFAE opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

