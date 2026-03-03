Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stock Holdings Increased by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,705 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $970,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 185,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 28,399 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,244,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.