Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 158,246 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 249,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 6.1% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,094,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 25,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 2.2%

DHR opened at $206.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.25. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $251.00 price objective on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.86.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

