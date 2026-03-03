U.S. Bancorp $USB Stock Position Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,911 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of U.S. Bancorp worth $245,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

