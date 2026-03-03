Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Stock Position Cut by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,459 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $24,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 289,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 377.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 target price on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $316,596.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,930.86. The trade was a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $474,714.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,801.84. The trade was a 21.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,932. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $340.42 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.25%.The firm had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.