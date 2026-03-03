Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $430.77 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,163,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396,305 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 4.9% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $430,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,709,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after buying an additional 44,925 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 404.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 62,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 50,123 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 154,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 42,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.