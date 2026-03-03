Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF $SMTH

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares during the quarter. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.55% of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF worth $34,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $84,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 418.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SMTH opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $26.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0848 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th.

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

