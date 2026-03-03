281,454 Shares in Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY Acquired by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 281,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Thryv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THRY. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the third quarter worth $155,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the third quarter worth about $232,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Thryv by 1.4% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 871,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Thryv by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in Thryv by 17.6% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 841,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 125,711 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Trading Up 15.1%

Shares of THRY opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $191.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.25 million. Thryv had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

THRY has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Thryv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Thryv from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Thryv from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thryv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Thryv Profile



Thryv Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:THRY) is a software and technology solutions provider focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses manage customer relationships, marketing and communications, appointments and payments through a unified platform. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company delivers cloud-based software designed to simplify administrative tasks and enable business owners to engage with customers across multiple channels.

At the core of Thryv’s offerings is its flagship Thryv software platform, which combines customer relationship management (CRM) tools, automated marketing and social media management, online scheduling, invoicing and payment processing.

