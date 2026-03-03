Manske Wealth Management Has $2.60 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Manske Wealth Management increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 0.8% of Manske Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Manske Wealth Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 62.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $51.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.64. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently -235.19%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

