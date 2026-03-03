Roubaix Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,112 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 115.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $279.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.43 and a 1-year high of $343.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.49.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.06). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

