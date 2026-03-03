Pearson (LON:PSON) Releases Earnings Results

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 64.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pearson had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.37%.

Pearson Stock Performance

PSON stock opened at GBX 957.40 on Tuesday. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 874.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,396. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 971.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,020.94. The company has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Pearson

In other Pearson news, insider Omar Abbosh sold 52,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,051, for a total transaction of £546,782.75. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,300 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,220.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.17,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We serve customers in over 40 countries, supporting lifelong learning through world-class assessments and learning experiences, and trusted certifications and credentialing. For us, learning isn’t just what we do.

