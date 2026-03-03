Pearson (LON:PSON) Releases Earnings Results

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 64.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pearson had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.37%.
Pearson Stock Performance
PSON stock opened at GBX 957.40 on Tuesday. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 874.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,396. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 971.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,020.94. The company has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Insider Transactions at Pearson
In other Pearson news, insider Omar Abbosh sold 52,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,051, for a total transaction of £546,782.75. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Pearson
At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.17,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We serve customers in over 40 countries, supporting lifelong learning through world-class assessments and learning experiences, and trusted certifications and credentialing. For us, learning isn’t just what we do.
